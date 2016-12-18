Phelan rues missed chances as Tigers hit rock bottom

Phelan may add a new striker to his squad next month (photo: Getty Images)

With Hull City dropping to the bottom of the Premier League table, manager Mike Phelan is beginning to become increasingly concerned with his team's lack of threat in front of goal.

"It's all about quality at this level"

The Tigers struck the woodwork three times but failed to register on the scoresheet as they fell to another defeat on Saturday. Phelan admitted “when you get the opportunities we had and don’t take them at this level, you’re always one mistake away from losing the game".

He suggested that composure in front of goal is "the key ingredient missing". Phelan added "it’s all about quality at this level. At the moment, we seem excited when we are in front of goal and when you’re like that you’re probably not composed and in control".

However, the manager did claim that his strikers are trying their best on the training ground to put the issue right. “Our finishing needs to be brighter, it needs to be sharper. It’s not for the want of trying".

Noble punished Hull's missed opportunities (photo: Getty Images)

Phelan remains positive

Yet Phelan was pleased with the overall product of Hull's display, claiming “I was really pleased with every other aspect of our game. We were solid, our shape was good, our determination and character for the fight was good but it all came down to those small margins".

The Hull manager also suggested that his side were still enjoying their football despite the lack of positive results. He suggested “I thought our lads enjoyed the performance. They played with enthusiasm and with a smile and I think they have shown that in the last few games".

However, Phelan realises that a good performance without goals will ultimately cause his team to suffer in the overall picture of the league. “We’ve come away from home, played exceptionally well and deserved more from the game, but we’ve gone away with no points to show".