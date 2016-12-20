Hull City fans give their take as side lie bottom at Christmas

Hull fans have felt lonely in sparse attendances at the KCOM this season (photo: Getty Images)

Since the Premier League began 24 years ago, only three teams have escaped relegation when at the foot of the table on Christmas Day.

With just one win since August, the least prolific strikeforce in the top flight and the second leakiest defence, the future does not look too bright for Hull City. The fans discuss their thoughts ahead of a challenging 2017.

"I wonder where the goals will come from"

Despite the history, not many of our fan group were concerned about the "bottom at Christmas" tag, more the performances on the pitch. Andrew Leonard pointed to the fact "two clubs in recent history have managed to stay up from a similar position", though admitted he is "worried because we are the lowest scorers".

Hernandez and his fellow strikers has failed to produce this season. Photo: Getty/ Nigel Roddis

Gary Downing and James Hudson agreed by stating "I wonder where goals will come from", whilst Nicky Carter took a more holisitic approach by explaining the concerns should be with "the state of the squad".

"The signings that have been made have not lived up to the hype"

The fanatics were not overly surprised about Hull's current position, particularly after a challenging pre-season. Andrew believes the form on the pitch mirrors "the goings on in the summer", whilst Gary was briefly hopeful "after a reasonable start but knew deep down they would be in a relegation fight".

Nicky and James point to a lack of quality recruits made at the end of the summer transfer window as the reasoning behind Hull's plummet. The former stated "not enough money was spent on a squad that was not Premier League quality", whilst the latter added "the signings that were made have not lived up to the hype".

"We need to invest heavily in a proven goalscorer"

Strikers are on the shopping list for the Tigers, with Andrew suggesting "Jordan Rhodes and Peter Crouch", whilst James believes the club should "invest heavily in a proven goalscorer".

Gary would like to see Mike Phelan "strengthen up front and sign a creative player", whilst Andrew and James recognised the need for a "short-term replacement at right-back when Ahmed Elmohamady travels to the African Cup of Nations".

Yet Nicky would like to see a complete change at the club in "owners, players and a manager with more experience. The concern is more about the stability of the club than relegation".

Peter Crouch has been tipped as a possible January signing (photo: Getty Images)

"Not playing well enough"

Nicky believes the side are "playing OK in patches", whilst Andrew reminisced about recent "good performances against Crystal Palace and West Ham United". Yet the latter also pointed to "abject performances against Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Middlesbrough that will give us no chance".

James feels the squad are "playing like they are commited but lacking the quality up front", whilst Gary suggests they are "not playing well enough". The quartet all agree that the "lack of goals" is a major concern.

"We are simply not good enough to stay up"

James feels Hull will be relegated come May due to a "lack of unity in certain areas of the pitch". Andrew remains positive with "home games against main rivals to play", whilst Gary explains "they have got to be up for the fight but we have a squad capable, although it will be a very difficult task".

However, Nicky summarises her thoughts stating "we are simply not good enough". The Tigers have just five months to prove the doubters wrong.