Snodgrass turns down Hull City contract offer

Snodgrass celebrates his most recent goal (photo: Getty Images)

With Hull City languishing at the foot of the table, their outstanding player in a dismal season thus far looks set to leave in the January transfer window.

Three-year extension rejected

Scotland international Robert Snodgrass has scored and created more goals for his club than anyone else since their return to the Premier League. Yet, with his current contract due to expire at the end of the season, the attacking midfielder has rejected a three-year extension as he sets his sights on a new club.

Several Premier League and Championship clubs are believed to be monitoring the set-piece specialist, though manager Mike Phelan is unlikely to want to sell his star player to a rival club in the relegation battle.

Hull are thought to have an automatic one year extension clause in Snodgrass' contract, although they are unlikely to trigger this in the era of player power surrounding modern football.

The Scotsman has international experience (photo: Getty Images)

To keep or to sell?

Phelan is left with the choice of trying to tempt the left-footer into staying at the KCOM Stadium, though this is improbable if the Tigers get relegated, or cut his losses and sell Snodgrass in the January transfer window. Transfer market specialists believe the experienced professional could be worth around £4 million.

Snodgrass' talent is undoubted and he has clearly been effective in a struggling team this season. Yet any club who wish to pursue the signature will have to take into account the aging body of the 29-year old who has suffered with various knee injuries. Most recently, he missed a year and a half of football between the end of 2013 and start of 2015.

The creative force has made 41 appearances and scored nine goals for Hull after previous spells with Leeds United and Norwich City. The Scotsman has also represented his country on 21 occassions and possesses six international goals to his name.