Hull exercise one-year contract extensions of six key players

Robertson, Maguire and Dawson will all stay until summer 2018 (photo: Getty Images)

With Hull City's Premier League future in doubt, manager Mike Phelan has jumped at the opportunity of extending the contracts of six first team players after a one-year extension clause was triggered in their paperwork.

Snodgrass and Dawson to stay

Vavel reported on Wednesday that star player Robert Snodgrass had turned down an improved contract offer to keep him at the KCOM stadium, prompting question marks over his future at the Yorkshire club. However, Phelan has decided to trigger the contract extension on a deal that was due to run out at the end of the season. With the Scotland international thought to have been considering a move away, Hull will have to do their upmost to keep their top goalscorer happy over the next 18 months.

Similar deals were made public for the defensive trio of Michael Dawson, Harry Maguire and Andrew Robertson. As club captain, Dawson's experience will be crucial in the upcoming months for the Tigers, whilst Maguire and Robertson are also becoming valuable assets in a small squad.

Dawson is a key figure (photo: Getty Images)

Hernandez tied down for another year

Jake Livermore and last season's top goalscorer Abel Hernandez were also added to the list of those players set to see their contract expire in the summer. Phelan has ensured the duo also remain at the KCOM stadium until at least summer 2018.

Such clauses are not only prevalent in the first team contracts at Hull City. Josh Tymon made headlines when he made his Premier League debut on a £150 per week scholarship contract. Yet the left-back has a similar statement in his contract that has been utilised to keep the talented teenager at the club for another 12 months.

The moves ensure that Phelan and Hull keep their top performers at the club for an extended period, but it will be interesting to see how the morale of these players develop, particularly if the Tigers are unable to lift themselves off the foot of the table and out of the relegation zone.