Mike Phelan continues to support his Tigers despite another disappointing result

Hull conceded a late equaliser against Everton (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City manager Mike Phelan offered a similar tone that he has used all season as he continued to look for positives after another negative result on Friday evening against Everton.

Phelan hails "a terrific point"

The under pressure boss suggested that the result was "a terrific point on the back of a defeat and performances that have warranted a little bit more". Phelan explained that Hull had "a spell where we got ourselves back in the game and could have got it over the line but we will take the point".

The manager also praised "a battling and pleasing performance", before claiming that his players deserve "credit for all putting in a real shift in training and during matches".

Phelan congratulates Everton hero Barkley (photo: Getty Images)

Dawson claims Hull will "keep fighting and believing"

Captain Michael Dawson admitted that the result was "a massive source of diappointment, as we could not hold on for all three points". The defender also suggested that goalkeeper David Marshall's own goal on half-time "knocked their confidence", but claimed that the Tigers will "keep fighting and believing until the very end". Although Hull fans may be getting exasperated by a familiar quote, Dawson echoed his manager's sentiments that the side "are not getting the results their performances deserve".

Teammate Robert Snodgrass had a mixed evening after creating the opener, scoring Hull's second and then turning his back on Leighton Baines before the left-back crossed for Everton's late equaliser. The Scottish international suggested "I thought Elmohamady was there" and also admitted that the side should be holding out when leading matches. He added "it's a difficult one. When you score two goals you should be winning".

Hull lifted themselves off the bottom of the Premier League with the draw but will be concerned with their form going into a challenging 2017. Mike Phelan is likely to try and add to his squad during the January transfer window and claimed "we are still looking for players that will give us a bit of a lift and a push".