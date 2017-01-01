Edwards and Rodgers join Accrington Stanley until the end of the season

A stepping stone for the young pair (photo: Twitter/Accrington Stanley)

One struggling team has offered another a favour, with relegation-threatened Hull City shipping two of their young talents out on loan to Accrington Stanley who are fighting to stay in the Football League.

Both clubs fighting to avoid the drop

With the January transfer window merely open for a matter of hours, the Tigers announced that starlets Jonathan Edwards and Harvey Rodgers would cross the Yorkshire-Lancashire divide as they look to assure the safety of Accrington Stanley whilst developing their own professional football experience.

Whilst Hull lie 19th in the Premier League and three points adrift of safety, their fans will be hoping the club can recruit new players to keep their own season alive. Meanwhile Accrington sit 21st in League Two, three points above the safety net of the Football League.

Youngsters look to impress

Although both Edwards and Rodgers lack first team experience at the KCOM stadium, they are regarded as two of Hull's prospects for the future. The pair have been regulars in the Under-23 squad that currently sit top of their Professional Development League.

Defender Rodgers is still only 20 but has been part of the Hull Academy set-up for over a decade after joining the club at Under-10 level. Edwards took a different route into the club, beginning at Stevenage Borough's Academy before joining Peterborough United where he made three appearances on his first professional contract at the end of the 2014-15 season.

The young striker failed to break back into the first team at London Road and spent five weeks on loan at non-league side St Albans City. He then joined the Tigers on a one year contract after impressing on trial with the Under-21 side last May.

Meanwhile defensive colleague Max Clark has seen his loan at Cambridge United extended until the end of the season after scoring 29 appearances and netting one goal for the League Two outfit.