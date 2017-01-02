West Brom 3-1 Hull City: Tigers downed by further lapses in concentration

Despite a valiant opening 45 minutes, Hull City were made to pay again after failing to defend adequately against West Brom set-pieces, throwing away an early lead after further lapses in concentration.

Hull make a perfect start

In the first half it was role reversal of how both teams had been playing so far this season. Hull City looked a side full of confidence despite sitting 19th in the table, whilst West Brom looked lethargic and a million miles from the fluid and organised outfit Tony Pulis had transformed them into.

The visitors fully deserved the opening goal when their star man Robert Snodgrass slid in to divert home an Ahmed Elmohamady cross on 21 minutes. It was to be the Scotsman's seventh goal of the season, remarkable considering the Tigers had only netted 16 goals prior to kick-off as an entire team.

Hull almost doubled their lead before half-time when Adama Diomande was halted by a fine last ditch tackle from West Brom central defender Gareth McAuley. A two goal lead at the break would have been nothing less than the Yorkshire club deserved after Diomande fired a couple of shots wide and Snodgrass tested Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster with a trademark free-kick. At the other end of the pitch it took 35 minutes for the laboured hosts to even touch the ball in the Hull penalty area when Salomon Rondon nodded an effort straight at David Marshall.

Snodgrass opens the scoring (photo: Getty Images)

West Brom corners prove decisive

Yet Hull have been susceptible to lapses in concentration and bouts of nerves when leading so far this season and similar problems arose immediately after the break. Chris Brunt was left unmarked from a Matt Phillips corner and he headed the hosts level just minutes after half-time, as Hull conceded another aerial goal. The pair then combined again from another set-piece, this time Phillips firing wide from a Brunt delivery. Yet Hull failed to adhere to the warnings and found themselves behind on the hour mark. Phillips delivered a hanging ball and centre-back Gareth McAuley did the rest as Sam Clucas failed to clear off the line.

The visitors should have levelled minutes later as substitute Ryan Mason headed over an Elmohamady cross from the penalty spot. Hull were then made to pay again by a now rampant West Brom as James Morrison diverted home a Rondon flick from Hal Robson-Kanu's delivery. A familiar lesson for the Tigers... they have got to learn to take their chances in the top flight.

Hull offered flashes of a comeback late on as both Jake Livermore and Tom Huddlestone fired wide, whilst Michael Dawson saw an effort blocked on the line by Phillips. Yet it was to be defensive problems again that had cost Hull more vital points as they continued to linger deep inside the relegation zone, whilst West Brom continued their march up the league table.