Hull City confirm Marco Silva as new boss

Image credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Just two days after sacking Mike Phelan as Head Coach at Hull City, the Tigers have announced that 39-year old Marco Silva will take the reigns at the Premier League's bottom club until at least the end of the season.

Silva brings with him a host of new faces to the coaching team, following the departure of Phelan's staff yesterday. Joao Pedro Sousa becomes Silva's number two, whilst Goncalo Pedro will oversee the majority of training as First Team Coach. Hugo Oliveira steps in as Goalkeeping Coach for the side with the second worst defensive record in the league.

A league winner with Olympiacos

Silva enjoyed a 15-year playing career, predominantly at Second Division level in his native Portugal. Following his retirement, he took the reigns at second tier club Estoril where he finished his playing days. During three seasons in charge between 2011 and 2014, Silva guided the team to promotion to the top flight and a club best fourth position at the end of his final season.

The success of the former right-back was rewarded with a move to Sporting CP for the 2014-15 season, where he helped the side to a third place finish and their first silverware for seven years in the Portugese Cup. Remarkaly Silva was sacked at the end of the season for not wearing the club's official suit in a cup match.

Silva subsequently moved to Greek side Olympiacos where he lead the side to a record 17 consecutive domestic wins. The run was the best recorded in Europe during the 21st Century, helping the club win the league with six games to spare. The season also included a famous 3-2 victory over Arsenal in the Champions League, before Silva cited personal reasons for leaving the club.

Silva has two trophies to his name (photo: Getty Images)

"A bold and exciting appointment"

With a 56.68% win record, Silva joins Hull with high expectations. Vice-Chairman Ehab Allam stated “Marco is a young coach who has impressed us with his philosophy and football style. He has a great track record and we feel this is a bold and exciting appointment in our aim to retain the Club’s Premier League status".

Allam also hinted at possible signings in the coming weeks of the transfer window, explaining ​“we are already working hard with Marco and his team to deliver some key additions to our squad during this transfer window".

Silva will begin the Hull chapter of his story with an FA Cup third round match against Swansea City on Saturday.