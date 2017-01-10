Andy Robertson: Hull City are relishing prospect of cup semi-final

Robertson is looking forward to his first cup semi-final with the Tigers (Photo: Getty Images - Matthew Ashton)

Hull City defender Andy Robertson says he and his teammates are relishing the prospect of facing Manchester United at Old Trafford in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final.

The Tigers overcame Championship outfit Newcastle United in the quarter-final by virtue of a penalty shootout, and their reward is a visit to Jose Mourinho’s in-form Reds with a cup final at Wembley all to play for.

Robertson was part of the Hull side which saw off Sheffield Wednesday in last year’s Championship play-off final, but knows they must overcome a huge obstacle to stand a chance of producing another Wembley win this year.

The Scotland left-back insists the club ‘have got to look forward to it [Tuesday’s semi-final]’ after doing well ‘in the last couple of rounds against good teams,’ and says that ‘the new manager and the coaches have got to be looking forward to going to Old Trafford.’

'We have nothing to lose'

Speaking on Hull’s new manager, Marco Silva, Robertson said the former Olympiakos boss had made a ‘very good’ impression on the players, who are ‘buying into’ the Portuguese’s way of thinking and is hopeful that he and the team ‘can show that in the coming games.’

Robertson also believes the change of personnel at a management level can give the Tigers ‘a bit of a lift’ with ‘fresh ideas’ being taken on board, although the former Dundee United man says Silva is ‘being realistic in not filling our heads with so much information that we can’t take it in.’

Roberston also noted that the trip to Manchester United will be a ‘first taste of it’ for some of his teammates, and hopes that the club can secure a ‘positive result’ to bring back to Humberside for the second leg.

Mourinho’s United endured a slow start to the season but have now won six consecutive league games, and swept aside West Ham United in the previous round of the EFL Cup to set up Tuesday night’s clash against the Tigers.

And 22-year-old Robertston noted that the Reds had had ‘a little bit of a dip, but since then they’ve hit the top’ and says that, with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba set to return to the fold, the Tigers face ‘a massive task, but we have nothing to lose’ at Old Trafford.