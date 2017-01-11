Hull boss Silva laments crucial second goal in EFL Cup first leg

Silva looks on as Fellaini celebrates with Mourinho (photo: Getty Images)

Marco Silva expressed his disappointment at conceding a late second goal against Manchester United in the EFL Cup first leg, but insists his side "will try for sure" in the return fixture at the KCOM stadium.

"It was a pity for us to concede a second goal"

Despite a dominating performance from Jose Mourinho's side, Hull would have felt they were still in the contest at 1-0 behind before a late Marouane Fellaini header drained the energy out of a spirited Tigers defensive display. Manager Marco Silva admitted “it was a pity for us to concede a second goal so late because if we keep it at 1-0, the result is more open for the second game".

Silva was pleased with Hull's performance but noted areas of improvement before their next fixture against Bournemouth at the weekend. The 39-year old suggested “I saw some wrongs in the team that we need to improve on, but I also saw some good things and we tried to cause Manchester United problems. We need to do that more in the next game".

Fellaini heads in a crucial second goal (photo: Getty Images)

Planning for the future

The new boss hinted at possible transfers over the coming weeks in the January transfer window to boost his squad. "We need to put more players into the squad because at the moment we only have 15 fit players".

Silva's focus is now firmly set on a return to Premier League action as he explained "Bournemouth is a big game. It is the next one and we must prepare well for this". Ahead of his first experience of the English top flight, Silva added "the players that played against Manchester United must rest and make a good recovery. When we are at home, we need to win points for our position in the table".

Meanwhile, Hull are waiting for news on the injuries picked up by Markus Henriksen and Josh Tymon during the EFL Cup defeat.