Post-match analysis: Hull and Bournemouth both guilty of affording space but Tigers take chances

Hernandez could prove vital for Hull's survival hopes (photo: Getty Images)

It is not a phrase that has been banded around too often this season, but Hull City taking their chances against a shady Bournemouth side proved to be the difference as Abel Hernandez offered the missing ingredient.

Lack of challenges from both sides

Both teams almost seemed to be afraid to put their foot in with any sort of conviction, as Hull in particularly were guilty of a lack of bite in the opening exchanges. As early as the second minute, Bournemouth were allowed to roam in and around the Tigers' penalty area with no pressure played on the ball, until Harry Maguire stuck out a lazy leg to give away a penalty that Junior Stanislas converted with confidence.

Even after the early goal, Harry Arter was granted two opportunities as Hull continued to sit off their opponents, whilst Benik Afobe should have scored when Michael Dawson allowed the ball to bounce and he went through one-on-one with Eldin Jakupovic. Dawson was one of a trio of Hull defenders, including Maguire and Curtis Davies, who looked nervy on and off the ball as they failed to have an impact on the game.

Yet the visitors proved to be guilty of the same reluctance to tackle as their dominance dwindled. Tom Huddlestone was allowed room to pick a pass to Andrew Robertson, with the left-back afforded 20 yards to pick a cross to Hernandez for his opening goal. Huddlestone was given the same freedom as he cannoned a shot off Tyrone Mings for the third, with Hernandez grabbing another in between as the stand-in central defender backed off too much to allow the Uruguayan an unchallenged run at goal. Question marks clearly must be raised over Mings' match fitness.

Huddlestone benefited from the space afforded (photo: Getty Images)

Hernandez provides the missing ingredient

Hull fans would have been buoyed by the attitude to recover from a goal behind, as they seem to have lifted their passing tempo already under Marco Silva. Yet with the return of Hernandez they seem to have found the missing piece to the jigsaw for the former lowest scorers in the top flight this season. Hernandez offered a focal point in attack as he stayed central and on the last man, whereas the likes of Adama Diomande, Dieumerci Mbokani and Will Keane have drifted in previous matches.

Hernandez' movement off the last man was enough to create space for the equaliser, though Bournemouth's defence looks increasingly compromised as they recorded their eighth match of the last eight where they have conceded at least three goals.