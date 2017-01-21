Silva ready to treat Chelsea like any other team

Silva is hoping Hull can maintain their progress up the table (photo: Getty Images)

Chelsea may be flying high at the top of the Premier League and favourites to regain the title, but Marco Silva is intent that his side will treat Antonio Conte's team as they would any other in the top flight.

"We will go there and look to compete"

The Portugese manager is fully aware that the contest “will be difficult but we will go there and look to compete". Silva suggested the key to getting something out of the game will be to "produce a good team performance. We will have to show our organisation and compete for the full 90 minutes".

Whilst some teams may prepare for a trip to the league leaders with a different outlook, Silva claimed "nothing has been done differently in our preparations this week because we are playing Chelsea. We have done the normal things that we have done for the previous games against Swansea, Manchester United and Bournemouth".

"Chelsea have been very, very good"

With Chelsea seven points clear at the top of the Premier League and on a run of form that has seen them win 14 of their last 15 games, Silva reserved a special mention for his opposing manager. He explained “Chelsea are having a fantastic season. They have a very good coach in Antonio Conte and it will be a tough test for us to go to Stamford Bridge".

Silva believes Conte's adaption to his favoured 3-4-3 formation has been key. “They didn’t have the best of starts but after changing a few things with their system, they have been very, very good and at this moment in time sit at the top of the table".

He added "the Premier League is the Premier League, it’s a big challenge. Every game at this level is a big challenge, whether you’re playing the team at the top or the team at the bottom".