Hull City seal temporary deal for Liverpool's Lazar Markovic

Markovic in action for Liverpool (photo: Getty Images / Michael Regan)

Out of favour Liverpool midfielder Lazar Markovic has become the fifth addition to Hull City's squad in the January transfer window after the Tigers agreed a deal to acquire his services until the end of the season.

Hull are desperately fighting to remain in the Premier League and new manager Marco Silva has wasted little time in improving the squad. Evandro and Oumar Niasse were his first signings, before Omar Elabdellaoui arrived on Friday, following Markus Henriksen's permanent signature after a loan spell under former manager Mike Phelan.

Markovic provides an extra option in midfield

If the Tigers are to survive in the Premier League they undoubtedly need to create and score more goals. Following a long-term injury sustained by Ryan Mason and the future of top goalscorer and playmaker Robert Snodgrass still questionable, Silva has added 22-year old Markovic to the squad.

The Serbian has struggled to make an impact under Jurgen Klopp and was sent out on loan to Portugese giants Sporting Lisbon in the first half of the season. The international midfielder only made six appearances before being recalled to England.

The midfielder has just two goals for Liverpool (photo: Getty Images / Michael Regan)

Looking to recover after a promising start to his career

Markovic began his professional career at Partizan after progressing from the Academy in 2011. Across two seasons he impressed with 13 goals in 46 appearances, winning Partizan's Player of the Year and selection in SuperLiga's Team of the Year during both seasons. He also made his Serbia debut whilst at the Club and now has 22 international caps to his name.

His development raised his profile in Europe as Benfica signed the midfielder on a five-year deal. Yet after one season where he scored five goals in 26 games, Liverpool netted the playmaker for a £20 million deal. Markovic made 19 appearances and scored two goals for his new club before being shipped out to Fenerbahce on loan for the 2015-16 season where he struggled to nail down a first team spot. It has been a similar story again this campaign with Sporting Lisbon, thus the Serbian will be looking to get his career back on track at the KCOM.