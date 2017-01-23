Marco Silva disappointed to concede just before half-time as Hull lose out to Chelsea

Silva looks on (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City manager Marco Silva admitted to being pleased with the performance but not the result, blaming a late first half goal by Diego Costa as the turning point in the contest against Chelsea.

Costa goal described as "cheap" by the Hull boss

Costa scored in the seventh of nine stoppage time minutes as Hull afforded Chelsea's attacking talents a fraction of space for the first time in the match. The Spaniard converted Victor Moses' pull back with Silva explaining "Chelsea had more possession and more offensive football but when you concede a goal in the last minute of the first half, it's cheap, because if you come in at half-time and change situations maybe the performance will be different".

Hull responded with a positive attitude but could not find an equalising goal to match their endeavours. Silva added “it was a good reaction in the second half, with one or two chances to change the score". Oumar Niasse had the best opportunity before Gary Cahill sealed the result with an 80th minute winner.

A dejected Hull manager (photo: Getty Images)

"I want more"

After a solid performance, Silva will continue to ask his players to tighten up in defence and buy into his style of play. He explained “we made some mistakes today but we need to continue our work to change some things at the club".

The Portugese manager analysed the performance and admitted “we came here to compete and try to take points, Chelsea are in a very good moment but we tried and we controlled the game in some moments".

However he added "I am happy with our performance but not the result. I want more and I am sure we will improve in the next week". The Tigers have a busy week of Cup action with their EFL Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United on Thursday, before an FA Cup fourth round clash against Fulham on Sunday.