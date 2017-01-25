Hull City vs Manchester United - Pre-match analysis: Hull face an uphill struggle to reach Wembley

Juan Mata scored the first of United's two goals in the opener (photo: Getty images)

Hull City have enjoyed some famous recent outings at Wembley. In 2008 a Dean Windass strike against Bristol City secured promotion from the Championship. Two and a half years ago an early double from the Tigers suggested a shock was on the cards in the 2014 FA Cup Final, only for Arsenal to pull two goals back and win the contest in extra-time. Yet just last season Hull returned to winning ways on the harrowed turf as Mo Diame sent them back to the top flight in another Championship play-off final success.

Fans of the Humberside team would love another trip to the capital and take their minds off the fear of relegation. However the Tigers face an uphill task as they look to overturn a 2-0 deficit against Jose Mourinho's Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Thursday evening.

Room for new signings to shine

Hull will have to achieve the feat without the spine of their squad as Curtis Davies, Ryan Mason and Robert Snodgrass add to the lengthy KCOM injury list. To rub salt into the wounds, the latter also looks set for a move away from the Premier League strugglers, despite playing a part in over half of Hull's goals this season.

The buck then passes to a handful of new signings made by Marco Silva. The Portuguese manager will be hoping that players including Oumar Niasse, Omar Elabdellaoui and Lazar Markovic will take the opportunity to prove a point to their respective home clubs who have left them in the shadows so far this season.

Pogba and Herrera to dominate the ball if selected

The pattern of play that is likely to unfold looks clear from the outset. Whilst Hull have the fifth least amount of possession in the top flight this season, Manchester United have the fifth most. United average 6.5 more shots per game than their opponents and dribble on three more occasions per game. Despite Hull's home advantage, they look set to be on the back foot for the majority of the game.

Expect the game to go through Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera, if selected, who have played more passes than anyone else in the Premier League this season apart from Jordan Henderson. With their target the league's third top goalscorer, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Hull's defence will have to be even more organised than they impressively were against Chelsea last week if they are to avoid conceding.

Energy and desire will be crucial

Michael Dawson and Harry Maguire are likely to lead a Hull backline that will be bolstered by Elabdellaoui and Andrew Robertson. The quartet will have to be strong and focused, though do offer players who can provide a threat going forward, including Maguire who enjoys carrying the ball out of defence.

Tom Huddlestone may play the anchor role and will have to be disciplined in his approach. He is likely to be joined by Sam Clucas and Evandro in the engine room and they will be tasked with pressurising the United midfield and forcing mistakes. The wide berths could be filled by two of Adama Diomande, Markovic or Niasse, all capable of bursts of energy that can trouble a United defence that can be shaken. Abel Hernandez will hold the lone striker role but is in good goalscoring form and just needs a sniff of an opportunity to put David De Gea under pressure.

It is a big ask for Hull to not only keep a clean sheet but also steal two goals, just to take the contest to extra-time. Their greatest threat is likely to come from set-pieces or on the counter-attack. However stranger things have happened in football and the situation allows the Tigers an opportunity to express themselves and play with freedom that is not often afforded considering their current position in the Premier League.