Marco Silva hopes Hull can build on United result as they prepare for FA Cup clash with Fulham

Silva is looking for another good Cup run (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City manager Marco Silva is hoping that an inspired EFL Cup semi-final second leg performance against Manchester United can give his Premier League strugglers the boost they need going into their FA Cup fourth round tie against Fulham on Sunday.

"We want to continue in this competition"

Silva explained “beating Manchester United on Thursday night must give us more confidence going into the next few games" as Hull also set their sights on Premier League survival.

He added "we want to keep improving our organisation and our quality to win more games of football."

The Hull manager is hoping the Tigers can keep a good run under his tenure going as they look to progress in the World's most famous domestic cup competition.

Silva explained the importance of the game by suggesting “the FA Cup is an important competition for our fans and for the Club, so we want to continue in this competition."

Silva is an energetic character on the touchline (photo: Getty Images)

"They will want to score problems for us"

However, Silva is wary of the threat Championship side Fulham could cause on Sunday. "We are going to have to give 100 per cent and play well against a very good Fulham team. They are a team that like to play and keep possession well. They will want to cause problems for us".

Silva added: “Fulham will present dangers and they are doing well in the Championship. They have good players and a good coach and this is why it is important that we play our best."

The Portugese manager is also fully aware of the shock results that often occur in the competition and is keen that Hull are not added to this year's list.

He explained “we respect the competition and we respect Fulham because they are a good team. Always in this competition come surprises, and we don’t want to see any on Sunday so we must play well".