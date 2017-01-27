Fulham v Hull City Preview: Promotion hopefuls attempt to cause double Cup disappointment for Hull

Pogba's goal caused heartache for Hull (photo: Getty Images)

With one team nestling just outside the Championship playoff places and the other firmly stuck inside the Premier League relegation zone, Sunday's FA Cup clash between Fulham and Hull City has all the ingredients for a Fourth Round upset.

Home side in great form

Fulham fans have not had much to cheer about since being relegated from the top flight three seasons ago, yet Slavisa Jokanovic is looking to bring the good times back to the London club after lifting them to ninth in the Championship.

Their recent 1-0 defeat to Reading in midweek was their first loss since the end of November after a nine game unbeaten run, including a 2-1 victory over Cardiff City in the Third Round and a 5-0 thumping against Reading themselves at Craven Cottage.

With powerful striker Chris Martin leading the line with nine goals, the Cottagers boast a striker that will challenge the questionable aerial ability of Hull's defence. Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney provide further creativity and goalscoring threat in a Fulham side that have been playing an impressive bland of free-flowing football this season. With Werder Bremen midfielder Thanos Petsos joining on loan and a possibility to start, Jokanovic's side look more than capable of causing an upset on Sunday.

Silva applying a golden touch

Several weeks ago a Fulham victory would have looked even more likely as Hull continued to plunder into turmoil. Yet Portugese manager Marco Silva seems to have steadied the ship at the KCOM stadium with three wins in five matches since arriving on Humberside.

Silva will oversee a fourth cup game in his short Hull career already on Sunday, after a bitter-sweet recent contest against Manchester United on Thursday. On most occasions a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils would be an excellent result, but after losing 2-0 in the EFL Cup first leg, the outcome did not prove enough for the Tigers to progress to Wembley.

Silva seems to have turned Hull's fortunes around (photo: Getty Images)

Hull boast bragging rights over their hosts

If Fulham are to cause an upset on Sunday they will have to get over their Fourth Round phobia. The Cottagers have reached this stage of the FA Cup in eight of the last nine seasons but have been knocked out in the last four of those.

During one of those seasons, 2014, Hull not only progressed past this stage but made it all the way to the final before losing out to Arsenal in extra-time. The Tigers seem to have a lust for the competition and have not lost to lower league opposition for five seasons. Add an unbeaten record in the last five meetings for Hull against Fulham and the record books suggest that the Premier League side should progress.

No more Snodgrass for the visitors

Hull will have to qualify for the next round without the services of Robert Snodgrass who completed a move to West Ham. Ryan Mason has still not been released from hospital, whilst Curtis Davies remains unavailable and Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani progressed to the quarter-finals of the African Cup of Nations with their respective countries.

Fulham's Neeskens Kebano is at the same competition, though Floyd Ayite has returned and is available after Togo were knocked out in the Group Stage. New signing Petsos is pushing for a start in an exciting looking Fulham side.