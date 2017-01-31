Hull City sign Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia on loan

Ranocchia has 129 appearances for Inter Milan (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City manager Marco Silva promised further additions on Deadline Day and he duly delivered with the loan signing of Inter Milan's Andrea Ranocchia. The giant central defender is likely to be ushered straight into the First Team following confirmation of Curtis Davies' eight week injury absence.

An experienced Serie A campaigner

After six years in Italian side Perugia's Academy, Ranocchia was signed by Serie B side Arezzo where he made 56 appearances across two seasons. Ranocchia's ability was becoming apparent and he moved to Genoa before immediately being loaned out to Bari where he won the Serie B title alongside Leonardo Bonucci.

The combination of the future national team partnership caught the attention of Inter Milan and they signed Ranocchia for 19 million Euros in 2010. The six foot five inch stalwart then began to establish himself as he worked his way to 129 appearances at the San Siro side, whilst earning 21 international caps.

Ranocchia became captain at the start of the 2014-15 season but inexplicably lost his position as he fell out of favour. The defender was eventually loaned to Sampdoria last January where he made 14 appearances and his now set to embark on his first venture abroad as he joins Hull on loan until the end of the season and attempts to get his career back on track.

Ranocchia has played 21 times for Italy (photo: Getty Images)

Ranocchia could go straight into the team

The new signing will take the number 13 shirt and is available for selection against Manchester United on Wednesday evening. With Michael Dawson a fitness doubt and Curtis Davies out of action for eight weeks, the Italian could be thrown straight into the fold alongside Harry Maguire.

Manager Marco Silva admitted: “it was important for us that Andrea wanted to come here." Before adding, "He has had a very good career up to now and he is a player who can help our team at this level. He has the quality to help improve our squad and is very experienced".