Manchester United 0-0 Hull City: Player ratings as Tigers frustrate United

Hull City held EFL Cup finalists Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night. The Tigers lost to United on aggregate in the League Cup despite winning their last encounter only six days before.

Here’s who impressed in the 0-0 draw:

Goalkeeper stars, while defence stayed resolute

Eldin Jakupovic: Jakupovic made two fantastic saves before the break from Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic which kept the Tigers in the game. Two miraculous saves followed in the second-half; one from Pogba and the best one from a Juan Mata shot. He has been in inspired form since Marco Silva joined the club and the same could be said again after a fantastic clean sheet. (9 out of 10)

David Meyler: This game proved that he was a capable defender, filling in at the back for Oumar Elabdellaoui and he kept Marcus Rashford relatively quiet. He moved into midfield later in the game and kept his efforts up until the very end. (7)

Michael Dawson: Returning from a minor injury, the captain was able to control the Tigers back line. Ibrahimovic was able to get through just a couple of times but Dawson’s awareness and experience proved key. (8)

Harry Maguire: The central defender continued his good form with a commanding display alongside Dawson but also contributed a lot up the field. His attacking had to be reined in the second half as United piled on the pressure, which helped hugely to gaining a key point. (8)

Andy Robertson: Didn’t allow the rumours of his long-term City future put him off his game and put in a good performance. He was stretched a little bit but did the exact same to United’s backline during his own runs. (8)

Mixed performances in midfield and attack

Lazar Markovic: A very much improved performance compared to his full debut against Fulham at the weekend. He helped out Meyler with the defending and showed his blistering pace going forward and when tracking back. He rattled the post with an effort in the last few minutes, which would have won the game. (8)

Tom Huddlestone: Was the main man in the middle of Hull’s midfield and was the calmest person inside the 'Theatre of Dreams' when he produced some quick feet to get out of trouble. Another player who has really performed well under Silva. (8)

Sam Clucas: Played the protector for Huddlestone in the middle of the park, playing with confidence and energy. Another highlight in his rapid rise to the first team, playing on the pitch he had dreamt about since his childhood. (7)

Josh Tymon: Only his third Premier League start, and his inclusion was quite surprising prior to kick-off. He justified his selection and the 17-year-old produced another assured performance. He is certainly one to watch for the future. (7)

Evandro: Took on the set piece duties, taking over from Robert Snodgrass, but didn’t produce anything anywhere near as consistently good as the Scot. However, with the ball at his feet, he was neat and tidy and was often dropping back to make a flat midfield five. (6)

Oumar Niasse: He was selected to lead the line over Abel Hernandez and caused some headaches for United. He was very fortunate not to be sent off as he clattered into challenges whilst on a yellow card. (6)

Substitutes play their part

Andrea Ranocchia: He came on for Tymon to create a back five as United flew forward in search of the winner. Decent debut for the experienced Italian. (6)

Abel Hernandez: Eventually did come on for Niasse with 20 minutes to go and messed up his only chance, a one on one in the final minute. (6)

Oumar Elabdellaoui: Coming on for Evandro, he joined the defence to stop the United attacks, and did a good job to seal the point. (6)