Hull boss Marco Silva feeling confident going into Liverpool clash

Silva has called on the fans to fill the empty seats (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City manager Marco Silva is hoping his side can build on their 0-0 draw against Manchester United and produce a similar display against Liverpool.

However, the Tigers boss admits he is wary of a talented Reds side and has identified the "challenge ahead".

Silva confident but wary of Liverpool threat

Silva explained: "We got a good result and a good performance from Old Trafford on Wednesday. It gives us confidence going into the next few games but we have to forget Manchester United now because we have lots more games to come."

That run of games begins with Liverpool and Silva was full of praise for the Premier League top scorers.

He added: “Liverpool will be a difficult test for us because they are a team at the top part of the table with wonderful footballers."

He also has plenty of time for Jürgen Klopp, explaining: "They have one of the top managers in the world so we know the challenge ahead of us".

Silva looks on during a recent game (photo: Getty Images)

The manager calls on the fans

Silva is hoping home advantage can be pivotal for the Tigers. He suggested: “We have a very good home record and feel comfortable in our home so we hope we can carry this good form on into Saturday".

He explained the role the fans play and is hoping for a large attendance following months of empty seats at the KCOM Stadium.

Silva continued: "We are stronger when the fans are with us and that showed on Wednesday night when our supporters were with us. They are important to us and hopefully they will give 100% to the team and the team will give 100% to them".

The Hull faithful will be hoping to see some of the seven new signings made during the transfer window but Silva gave no hints away as to his team selection.

The Portuguese manager said: “I cannot say yet what role they will play on Saturday but I know I can trust all of them in any way I choose to use them".