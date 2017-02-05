Hull City 2-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Tigers stun Liverpool

Harry Maguire and his defensive partners managed Liverpool's attackers well. PICTURE: Getty Images, Nigel Roddis

Hull City’s good run of form as of late continued against Liverpool, as they recorded a vital and memorable 2-0 win. Here is how each Tigers' player contributed to the win.

Goalkeeper and defence stay resolute for a second consecutive clean sheet

Eldin Jakupovic - 7 - Did fumble a cross which allowed Philippe Coutinho to fire a shot wide in the first half, but from then on was very confident and stable. He produced a magnificent save to deny Jordan Henderson in the second half which assured his second clean sheet in four days.

Omar Elabdellaoui - 7 - Was recalled at right back and quickly got himself in the wars with a bloodied nose. After a tough start to his Hull career, Elabdellaoui continued his mini-resurgence with another diligent performance. He wasn’t able to attack as much as he would have liked but his positional play improved greatly.

Andrea Ranocchia - 8 - Replaced Michael Dawson just before kick-off and did brilliantly on his home debut. Towered above Liverpool’s shorter attackers and headed countless of crosses away before sliding the ball through to Oumar Niasse to finish the game late on. Helped hold a tight line and stopped his opponents from creating many meaningful chances.

Harry Maguire - 7 - Wasn’t as defensively sound as he has been recently and hacked down Sadio Mane with a rare ill disciplined tackle. He recovered well and stopped many of Liverpool’s attacking motions alongside Ranocchia.

Andy Robertson - 7 - Up against Mane, he arguably had the toughest task on the pitch yet he delivered with a solid performance. He used his pace against the Senegal international and produced some great slide tackles to prevent Mane from causing any damage.

Midfield and attack show Liverpool’s stars the way to play

Kamil Grosicki - 6 - Produced some moments of class to show his new fans what he’s about on his debut. He played the ball into Abel Hernandez for a second half chance, however Liverpool’s constant attacking didn’t suit his style of play as his touches were limited.

Alfred N’Diaye - 7 - Another player to debut and what a way N’Diaye marked it, with the opening goal thanks to poor Liverpool defending. He was strong and provided a large presence in the centre of midfield, regularly intercepting and stopping Liverpool’s forward ventures.

Tom Huddlestone - 8 - Week after week since Marco Silva’s appointment, Huddlestone has constantly performed at the highest level and has been vital in the turnaround fans have witnessed. He was calm in possession and, alongside N’Diaye, stopped any Liverpool attacks from materialising.

Evandro - 7 - Showed the largest crowd of the season at the KCOM a lot to like. He worked tirelessly to relieve some of the pressure off of his back line with his efficient passing. He was moving in and out of the gaps between the midfield and attack.

Abel Hernandez - 6 - Missed a great chance which would have killed the game off, but he produced a useful performance in a mostly isolated game. Put himself about and pressured Simon Mignolet into a mistake for the first goal.

Substitutes helped protect and add to the lead towards the end of the game

Josh Tymon - 6 - Helped to secure the Tigers' left flank and stop Mane even more. He succeeded in both tasks but did pick up a yellow for a cynical foul on Mane.

Oumar Niasse - 7 - Added to his EFL Cup goal against Manchester United with another fine finish, this time breaking away from the Liverpool defenders, before placing the ball under Mignolet.

David Meyler - 6 - Came on with about 12 minutes left, nothing fancy about his performance but did his bit to make sure of the win.