Marco Silva: One lapse of concentration cost us against Burnley

Hull City manager Marco Silva was disappointed his side's brief loss of concentration after the Tigers drew 1-1 with Burnley.

Tom Huddlestone scored his first goal for the club in nearly three years via a penalty. only to see Michael Keane turn in a Robbie Brady corner deep into stoppage time to salvage a point for the Clarets.

Silva disappointed with result, despite team's best efforts

The gaffer was understandably disappointed in the outcome after a solid performance overall, saying “we always prepare the team to win rather than just take one point."

Silva admitted that he is "a little bit disappointed" however did go on to say that "this is football and it was a tough game for us as it is always going to be against Burnley. "



The Hull boss said that his team "tried to put our quality in the game" and that they "achieved this" in some moments, however rued that they "suffered from a corner when we lost our focus for one moment."

Maguire draws praise from manager

Silva applauded the efforts of centre-back Harry Maguire, who played the second half with an injury. “We will see what the injury is in the next days,” Silva said.

The manager was also complimentary of his hard work and possibilities for the future: “What he showed for me and our fans was a fantastic attitude and fantastic spirit. He maybe played at 50% capacity in the second half but he showed a great attitude.

“We need this from him. He has the capacity to have a big career. He shows the right things during the week and in the games. He showed this again in this game.”

