Silva looking to work on Hull's finishing before Swansea contest

Silva leads a disappointed Hull side off after defeat to Leicester (photo: Getty Images)

The KCOM stadium has witnessed somewhat of a revolution under Marco Silva since his arrival over the winter months. Yet Hull City still find themselves deep in relegation trouble as they continue to encounter struggles on the road, with their latest loss against Leicester City contributing to an eleventh defeat in their last thirteen away fixtures.

Silva wants his strikers to be more clinical

Hull took the lead through Sam Clucas before the Champions responded to win their first game of the season after falling beyond. Silva himself pointed to a lack of composure in front of goal as Hull's downfall. The Portuguese manager explained "we had the chances to score goals against Leicester but we didn’t take them and this is one thing we need to improve".

Silva added "it was a very balanced game but they had one shot from outside the box and it went in. We reacted well but didn’t score and so the result was not the best for us".

Clucas netted his first Premier League goal (photo: Getty Images)

"We will need to work hard in the week to prepare for Swansea"

However Silva was impressed with some areas of Hull's performance. He explained “I thought both sides started well and we had some good counter-attacks and set-pieces as well". Kamil Grosicki looked particularly dangerous with his pace and technical ability.

Silva has already turned his attentions to another crunch relegation clash against Swansea City next weekend, another team that have enjoyed a revival under a new manager. Silva added “our next game is against Swansea and we need to work hard during the week to prepare for that. It is still very tight at the bottom of the table so it is an important game for us".

Despite Hull falling four points behind 17th place Crystal Palace, Silva still maintains belief that his side are capable of avoiding an instant return to the Championship. He concluded "we will always believe that we can change our situation in the table".