Hull City boss Marco Silva criticises KCOM pitch despite crucial Swansea victory

Niasse celebrates on a deteriorating pitch (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City manager Marco Silva should have been celebrating a critical victory over relegation rivals Swansea City on Saturday evening but instead was concerned about the state of the KCOM Stadium pitch, as he suggested changes needed to be made.

"There's so many things the club need to improve"

Despite the Humberside city's largest stadium playing host to the football team and rugby league side Hull FC for 14 years, Silva suggested he has already taken his concerns to the higher powers.

The visit of Swansea was played just one day after Hull FC beat St Helens on the same pitch in a Super League clash less than 24 hours earlier.

Keen to play a fluid passing game, the Portugese manager admitted:"I've said to our board that it's impossible to play good football."

Delving into further detail, Silva explained: "There's so many things the club needs to improve. One team plays rugby on the Friday and then we play, it's impossible to play at this level."

Despite the comments, Silva has seen his side become almost untouchable at home since he took charge in January.

The pitch cut up throughout (photo: Getty Images)

"It was our obligation to win this game"

Hull's most recent success came against Swansea after a nervy start, Oumar Niasse's late double handing them a crucial three points.

Silva admitted that “it was clear that there was a bit of anxiety in our play in the first half" and said he "told the players at half-time to forget the pressure."

The Hull manager added that after that team talk Hull"were more calm in the second half, we played with more pace and created problems for our opponent."

Silva was aware going into the game that the pressure was on his side to earn three points with home advantage against a relegation rival. He added: “It was our obligation to win this game and it was a very tough one for us. We improved some things in the second half and I think it was a fair result in the end."

Despite favouring a 4-5-1 formation, the manager hinted at using two in attack in the future after Abel Hernandez and Niasse deployed a successful partnership when the latter was introduced.

He continued: “Oumar scored two goals, but he worked well with Abel who was with him to create the two goals. It is important when strikers score and work well together."