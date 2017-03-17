Everton vs Hull City Preview: Which Romelu Lukaku will turn up at Goodison Park?

Lukaku will be looking to torment Hull's defence despite his unrest (photo: Getty Images)

Everton host Hull City with all eyes on Blues striker Romelu Lukaku after his week in the spotlight.

Rarely does a weekend go by where Everton fans do not feast their eyes on the Belgian hotshot and this Saturday will be no different as the Goodison Park faithful look to see how the powerhouse responds after turning down a record-breaking contract offer this week.

Lukaku to continue leading a dangerous attack

Lukaku has been involved in 24 goals already this season, scoring 19 and creating five.

As he hunts down the opportunity to become the first Everton player to hit 20 in a season since Gary Lineker over 30 years ago, the Merseyside club were dealt a hammer blow during the week when the striker turned down a six-figure salary and questioned the club's, and the owner's, ambitions.

However, boss Ronald Koeman is likely to continue selecting the lethal striker as Everton seek to continue a compelling run of form since the turn of the year.

From nine matches, 20 points and 22 goals have ensured the Toffees boast the best form in the top-flight across 2017, with Lukaku the focal point of a side hunting down a Europa League spot.

With England playmaker Ross Barkley enjoying one of the best spells of his short career, creating 64 chances already this season, the hosts offer a dangerous conundrum for visiting Hull City.

Three points for Everton will secure them a sixth consecutive home victory for the first time in three years.

Barkley is back to his best (photo: Getty Images)

Hull to fight a bad run of form on Merseyside without Niasse

In comparison, struggling Hull have not won a Premier League game for 13 matches.

With just two points from those fixtures they take on an Everton side that have lost just one of their last 17 league games at Goodison Park and there will surely be only one outcome for Saturday's fixture.

Hull must turn the form book on its head without marksman Oumar Niasse.

The Senegalese striker came off the bench to score twice against Swansea City last weekend but is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Ironically, the powerful unit could eventually become Lukaku's replacement if he continues to impress on Humberside, having struck four goals in ten games for Hull.

Injury crisis continues for the visitors

Even the record book does not make compelling viewing for the visitors, with no victory at Goodison Park for 65 years.

However, Hull are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Everton, even though two of those fixtures were draws.

The Tigers will have to upset the apple cart without a string of first team players.

Markus Henriksen has returned to training but will not be fit enough for consideration, whilst Evandro, Michael Dawson, Dieumerci Mbokani and Ryan Mason all remain sidelined, though Curtis Davies could play a part.

James McCarthy, Yannick Bolasie and Muhamed Bešić are all absent for the hosts, though Leighton Baines should be available for selection after injuring his back last weekend.