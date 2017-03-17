Everton vs Hull City pre-match analysis: Bad news continues to stack for the Tigers

Barkley will be a threat for Everton (photo: Getty Images)

Seventh against eighteenth in the Premier League suggests that the encounter between Everton and Hull City could be somewhat one-sided.

The statistics and analysis tend to agree as Marco Silva scrapes around to get the Tigers' away form back on track.

Everton's attack look too hot to handle

The form book itself leans firmly in one team's favour. With five consecutive home wins and 20 points in nine fixtures across 2017, Everton will be looking forward to having home advantage against a team that have just two points on their travels in their previous 13 matches.

Could Hull scrape a 1-0 smash and grab? It is unlikely. The Tigers are without their form goalscorer, Oumar Niasse, who happens to be an Everton player, though the term Everton outcast is more appropriate.

The reason he is currently not at his parent club is because Romelu Lukaku has 19 goals to his name this season. Considering Hull have the second worst defensive record in the top-flight, a clean sheet is extremely improbable.

Although Lukaku is a giant in the air, Hull will be buoyed by the fact Everton have not been overly dangerous from set-pieces this season.

However, what they lack from dead balls is made up for in creativity from the flanks through the likes of Kevin Mirallas and Ross Barkley, with the latter creating more opportunities this season than any other time in his career.

Considering Hull have found life difficult in these areas during their return to the Premier League, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović could be in for a substantially busy afternoon.

Hull could struggle for goals

In the absence of Niasse, the question of where Hull are likely to get their goals from is a tough one to answer.

Of Hull's 26 goals this term, 11 have come from set-pieces, whilst Everton have conceded 33 per-cent of their goals from such positions.

However, with dead ball specialist Robert Snodgrass no longer at the club, Evandro injured and top goalscorer from set-pieces Michael Dawson also sidelined, this could be an unlikely source of goals.

January signings Lazar Marković and Kamil Grosicki offer flair going forward but take on two of the Premier League's best full-backs in Leighton Baines and Seamus Coleman.

Hull could create opportunities on fast counter-attacks with the pair likely to stream forward, though that would rely on Hull's engine room breaking down a combative duo of Morgan Schneiderlin and Idrissa Gueye. Again, something that is unlikely.

Hull face a tough test at Goodison Park, one they are seemingly unlikely to pass.