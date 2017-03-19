A host of Hull City players prepare for international duty

Robertson and Markovic will both be in action for their countries (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City may be struggling in the Premier League as they sit three points adrift of safety with just nine games remaining but a number of their players will be able to turn their attentions elsewhere over the next fortnight. With no less than eight Tigers selected for international duty, Marco Silva will be left with a minimal squad for training in the coming days.

Six Tigers in Scotland and Norway squads alone

The Home Nations are well represented with Scotland manager Gordan Strachan selecting a trio of Hull players for their friendly against Canada and World Cup qualifier against Slovenia. Veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor has returned to fitness during a loan spell with Cardiff City and a string of good performances as his earned a return to the international fold. He is joined in the squad by fellow shot-stopper David Marshall and left-back Andrew Robertson.

David Meyler will travel to his native Ireland a week after St Patrick's Day to represent his country in matches against Wales and Iceland. Meanwhile, flying wingers Kamil Grosicki and Lazar Markovic have been called up to the Poland and Serbia squads respectively.

Norway are also well represented by Hull players with no less than three joining their squad to play Northern Ireland. Markus Henriksen will be looking for valuable game time as he recovers from injury, joining the squad alongside Omar Elabdellaoui and Adama Diomande.

Hull and Norway have a strong link (photo: Getty Images)

A dent to preparation for Silva

It is not just in Europe that the Tigers are well represented. Right-back Ahmed Elmohamady has not long returned from the African Cup of Nations but will fly from the northern hemisphere to southern hemisphere to play for Egypt. Striker Abel Hernandez will also rack up their air miles as he heads to South America to play for Uruguay and attempt to get back on the goal trail.

With Josh Tymon in the England Under-18 squad, it leaves Marco Silva with just nine fit first team players for training as Hull prepare for a crucial set of fixtures as they look to avoid relegation.