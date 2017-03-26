Niasse nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month

Hernandez and Niasse celebrate (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City striker Oumar Niasse capped an excellent month as he was nominated for March's best goal award, following his opening strike against Swansea City. However, the on-loan striker faces stiff competition from several other great goals.

Coming good after a tough introduction to English football

After arriving on Merseyside at Everton for a hefty price tag and the resulting expectations, Niasse never really settled in his first experience of Premier League football. The powerhouse fell out of favour with Ronald Koeman, particularly in the wake of the continued form of hotshot Romelu Lukaku.

Yet Niasse has found himself rejuvenated after joining Hull's quest to avoid relegation under Marco Silva. The speedster has netted four goals in his first ten matches for the Humberside Club, scoring two of those against fellow strugglers Swansea City.

Niasse applies the finishing touch (photo: Getty Images)

Fine strike earns deserved accolades

The opener in that double against Swansea was ironically synonymous of the trademark Lukaku style that the Belgian has adopted for himself. Originally compared to his Everton colleague, Niasse proved that he is capable of being "the new Lukaku".

Picking up the ball on the halfway line, Niasse played a neat one-two with Hull strike partner Abel Hernandez in a rare outing together. Niasse used his pace and power to break clear of the Swansea defence, before slotting the ball past Lukas Fabianski.

However, Niasse goes up against seven other great goals in the Carling Goal of the Month for March. Andros Townsend was nominated for his fine solo effort, dribbling the majority of the pitch before striking late against West Brom. Harry Kane put his name forward with a 30-yard strike against Everton. Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard was also selected after netting a thunderbolt against Middlesbrough.

Fernando Llorente, Robert Huth, Alexis Sanchez and Eden Hazard have also been nominated for their excellent efforts this month.