Elmohamady believes manager Marco Silva has sparked confidence into Hull City

Elmohamady is fighting for his place in the first team (photo: Getty Images/ Mark Robinson)

Hull City defender Ahmed Elmohamady believes the side are full of confidence going into the relegation run-in. With the Tigers sitting three points adrift of safety, their next match against West Ham United is critical to a crucial period of games.

"We should never go out with fear"

Elmohamady suggests manager Marco Silva has instilled confidence into the unit following his arrival in January. The Egyptian stated “with this manager it’s all about confidence and every time he speaks it’s all about going out there to achieve a result".

The defender believes "whenever you play football you should have no fear", adding “wherever we play and whatever the position in the table, we should never go out with fear. We are all looking forward to the games that are coming up".

With West Ham visiting Humberside on Saturday, Elmohamady hopes a combination of lady luck and recent good home form will put Hull in a good position. He explained "hopefully we can have a bit of luck against them this time, unlike when we played them in London earlier in the season. Our home form has been different class in the last two or three months and we need to keep that up".

The Egypt international believes Silva has made a positive impact at the Club (photo: Getty Images/ Gareth Copley)

"We have to be on top form because everybody is fighting for points"

The right-back believes the experience of relegation two seasons ago should help the side, despite having a different proposition ahead. “I have been in this position before with the club, although it is slightly different this time because in 2015 we dropped down the table but this time we are down there now and looking to move up".



Yet Elmohamady is only too aware that positive results against rival teams will be the key to Hull surviving. “It’s difficult and a lot of the games that are coming up are against the teams close to us which means we have to be on top form because everybody is fighting for the points".