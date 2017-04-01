Hull City 2-1 West Ham United: Late revival claws Tigers back into survival contention

Hull City recovered from going a goal down against West Ham United as defenders Andrew Robertson and Andrea Ranocchia proved the be the heroes with Marco Silva's men chasing down Premier League survival.

Carroll gives Hammers early advantage

Hull started the game on the front foot, knocking the ball around with a high tempo. Yet it was the returning Robert Snodgrass, still Hull's top goalscorer after leaving in January, who had the first clear opening. The £10 million signing pulled away from his marker at the back post but could only head his effort straight at Eldin Jakupovic.

Aerially Hull have been weak this season and they were made to pay once again on 18 minutes. Curtis Davies, back in the team after a spell on the sidelines, got caught on his heels from an Aaron Cresswell cross, allowing opposing captain Andy Carroll to chest the ball down and slide West Ham into an early advantage. It was the big striker's 50th career Premier League goal.

Whilst Hull lacked composure and a clinical edge in attack, West Ham looked nervy with the fourth leakiest defence in the league. Goalkeeper Darren Randolph almost made a hash of his clearance as Abel Hernandez was close to taking advantage, whilst the back four found themselves scrambling clearances away on a handful of occasions.

Yet it was the visitors who almost doubled their lead on the half hour mark. Manuel Lanzini cut inside from the left flank and fired an effort that forced Jakupovic into a save at full stretch. Hull looked to respond but failed to force Randolph into a save of note as West Ham came out on top after a scrappy opening 45 minutes.

Carroll gave the visitors the lead (photo: Getty Images)

Defenders prove to have clinical edge for Hull

Hull had to improve after the restart and they did just that within ten minutes. After struggling to string any sort of passing combination together in the first half, Lazar Markovic started a fine move with a one-two encompassing Abel Hernadez, before finding substitute Kamil Grosicki. The Poland international played in Andrew Robertson who took a touch before firing the hosts level.

The equaliser only served to open the game up as both teams went close to taking the lead. Carroll played havoc again as he forced Jakupovic into a smart stop with a towering header. Hull then went down the other end and Alfred N'Diaye cracked the post from eight yards before Grosicki guided the ball wide from a similar position on the rebound.

A raft of substitutions effectively dampened the tempo of the game before a dream moment for Hull cropped up in the 85th minute. Grosicki whipped in a dangerous corner and found the head of Andrea Rannochia who duly headed home for a vital three points in the relegation run-in.

