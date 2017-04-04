Hull City vs Middlesbrough Preview: Defeat for either side could spell relegation in a few weeks time

Middlesbrough defeated Hull 1-0 earlier in the season (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City host Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening in the proverbial six-pointer as both sides look to take steps towards avoiding relegation.

Everything to play for

In all probability, at least one of Hull and Middlesbrough will go down with a strong possibility of both falling through the trapdoor. This meeting at the KCOM could prove to be pivotal in the race to safety with only a handful of games remaining.

A Hull win could take them out of the relegation zone, whilst Middlesbrough could fall as many as eight points adrift with the same number of games left to play. A victory for the visitors will bring them within one point of Hull, though a draw would do neither side any favours.

Home side have form and history behind them

Hull go into the match as favourites, particularly with the game being hosted on their territory. The Tigers have won four of their five home Premier League games under Marco Silva, who himself is unbeaten in 39 matches on familiar turf.

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough have a torrid away record in the top flight, winning just one of their last 28. Although their defensive record is the best outside the top seven, they have not scored in their last five away fixtures and been a part of a league-high six goalless draws this season.

The head-to-head between the teams certainly favours the hosts too. The home side have always won in the last seven meetings, whilst Middlesbrough have just one league success in their last nine against Hull.

Both teams will be hoping the light up the pitch on Wednesday evening (photo: Getty Images)

Traore performance could be critical

However, Hull have only formulated one clean sheet in 15 home league games this season and will be looking to the steady Andrea Rannochia to double that tally against the lowest scorers in the league. With Club captain Michael Dawson back in training but Curtis Davies hauled off during half-time at the break, Marco Silva must decide whether to play two or three in central defence.

Middlesbrough's greatest threat comes from the wide areas. Stewart Downing is likely to make his 400th Premier League appearance but could be deployed at full-back with an injury crisis in tow. On the other side of the pitch is the talented but inconsistent Adama Traore. The winger has completed 121 dribbles this season, more than anyone else, though too often runs down blind alleys.

Injuries could affect visiting shape



Hull will be without right-back Omar Elabdellaoui who continues to struggle with a back injury, whilst Tom Huddlestone remains suspended. Playmaker Evandro could return after recovering from a calf problem.

Middlesbrough are without defenders Fabio, George Friend and Callum Chambers as the likes of Downing and Adam Clayton sit on standby to fill in the full-back positions. Perhaps an even greater concern is the absence of their playmaker Gaston Ramirez who picked up an ankle injury at the weekend.

