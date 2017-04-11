Analysis: Where Hull need to tighten up after City defeat

Sterling caused problems whilst Dawson had a tough afternoon (photo: Getty Images)

An own goal from Ahmed Elmohamady and one apiece for Sergio Aguero and Fabien Delph ensured Manchester City enjoyed a comfortable 3-1 win over Hull City at the weekend, but just where did it all unfold for the Tigers?

Aguero causes problems for Dawson

Playing against one of the most offensively gifted teams in the top flight, Hull were always going to be on the back foot in City's backyard. Yet perhaps somewhat surprising was their decision to sit and focus on shape and containing the attacking threats rather than pressing the ball.

Captain Michael Dawson seemed to suffer with this tactic as he replaced Harry Maguire on his return to fitness. Aguero was able to drop off into pockets of space between Dawson and the central midfield and the defender simply could not get close enough to the Argentine.

Aguero found space away again for the first goal, though when he failed to make contact Dawson inexplicably ducked, giving Elmohamady no time to react and clear his lines, thus the ball bounced off him for an own goal. Dawson also lost Aguero for the second when he was caught ball-watching as Raheem Sterling weaved his way past a handful of defenders.

Dawson left Aguero with yards of space for City's second (photo: Getty Images)

Grosicki defensive ability comes into question

Sterling certainly had a big influence on the game, creating both the second and third goals as eased past defenders in the process on both occasions. Supported by Jesus Navas as an attacking wingback, Andrew Robertson was often left exposed two against one as Kamil Grosicki failed to identify his defensive duties.

The Poland international is undoubtedly an attacking talent but too often went missing as Sterling, in particular, worked his magic.

However, it was not all excellent news for Pep Guardiola's side. He will have concerns about how much room Oumar Niasse found when he fluffed his lines at the end of the first-half, whilst Claudio Bravo's shot-stopping ability was questioned oncemore when he let a weak Andrea Ranocchia effort trickle past him for a consolation goal.