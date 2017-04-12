N'Diaye enjoying Premier League life

Photo via Getty Images

It can be very hard for foreign players to adjust to the physicality and rigor of the ​Premier League​. However, Hull City's ​Alfred N'Diaye has had no such problems following his loan spell from Villarreal in the January window.

The central midfielder has adapted well to the pace of England's top tier and is enjoying a highly successful second season in the division following a six-month spell for Sunderland.

English game is 'completely different'

“The English mentality is so different to other counties when it comes to football. It is a completely different game here,​" ​the 27-year-old said. ​"The game in countries such as Spain, France and Italy is more technical, but the tempo is much, much quicker in English football."

N'Diaye continued, ​"I knew this when I came here though so thankfully it was not a surprise to me whatsoever. I knew what the competition was all about."

He added, “You just have to adapt when playing in this country. I knew what I was coming into and I have enjoyed my time here to-date. I like that and I think the qualities you need to be able compete in English football are good for me.”

​​N'Diaye pleased to have Niasse

N'Diaye spoke of his delight at having Oumar Niasse at the KCOM stadium alongside him. His Senegalese international has scored some vital goals for The Tigers so far this season in their quest to avoid the drop.

​"It has been a big help - he is my friend. I have known him for a long time and it is fantastic that we are both here at the same time," he explained. "It was good to come here and see a familiar face straight away. He helps me, and I try to help him."

N'Diaye concluded, "It is great to see him with a smile back on his face and enjoying his football again, but more importantly it is fantastic to see him scoring goals."