Pre-match analysis: Fast tempo will be key for Hull against Stoke City

Hull need to find space to play on Saturday (photo: Getty Images)

Marco Silva has reversed many bad trends since his arrival at Hull City in January, yet the one area the Portuguese manager has struggled to have an impact is on their away form. With 13 defeats in their last 14 Premier League matches, their form on the road makes bleak reading, though it could change as they take on a Stoke City side that have lost four consecutive matches.

Push the tempo

The worst thing Hull can do on Saturday is to get into a scrappy encounter with their hosts. Stoke are experts at being physical and have been known to try and take a game down that route as they did against Chelsea a few weeks ago.

Liverpool struggled for long periods as they tried to run through a solid red and white wall. Rarely did they create chances as youngster Ben Woodburn was simply squeezed out by the Stoke defence. Yet when Liverpool brought on their flair players, the tempo quickened and Stoke could not get close to their opponents.

Hull will do well to take note of that tactic and they have the players in their armoury to cause problems for a Stoke side that lacks pace. Tom Huddlestone is a likely candidate to control the tempo of the match, whilst the likes of Kamil Grosicki, Lazar Markovic and Evandro have the technical ability to play at a high speed and cause the Stoke defence problems.

Xherdan Shaqiri scored a thunderbolt when Stoke defeated Hull at the KCOM earlier in the season (photo: Getty Images)

Discipline will be critical

However, Hull will have to be extremely wary at the other end of the pitch. The Tigers have conceded at least three goals in their last three Premier League fixtures and have also conceded more goals aerially than any other top flight team.

Hull have a tendency of giving away free-kicks just outside the area and will be well advised to avoid such a problem with the aerial threat Stoke possess. The likes of Jon Walters, Peter Crouch, Ryan Shawcross and Bruno Martins Indi are particularly effective whilst Hull do not really have an outstanding candidate in the air.

Thus tempo and discipline will be key to a vital three points for Hull on Saturday. Such a result could give them breathing space ahead of the drop zone and remarkably pull them to within three points of Stoke who have been regarded as a solid mid-table team all season.