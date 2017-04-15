Stoke City 3-1 Hull City: Shaqiri stunner downs Tigers again

Stoke City attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri has a particular fondness for playing against Hull City. After smashing a thunderbolt to help Mark Hughes' men defeat Hull at the KCOM before Christmas, the Swiss star scored another wonder goal and inspired a comfortable victory for the hosts against the struggling Tigers.

Stoke fly out the blocks

When Stoke are playing their best football, Shaqiri and fellow midfielder Marko Arnautovic are normally at the heart of proceedings. Although the Potters have been comfortable mid-table for the majority of the season, the combination has been ineffective this year in comparison to their exploits during the last campaign.

However, Easter Saturday and the visit of Hull proved fruitful for both as they tore apart a Hull back three that simply could not cope. Arnautovic himself should have scored a hat-trick in the first half after netting as early as the sixth minute. Shaqiri played the ball to his partner in crime who duly created space and smashed Stoke into the lead.

Arnautovic should have doubled the lead before the stopwatch clicked into double figures, blazing over after Shaqiri executed a delightful lofted ball into his path. Lazar Markovic and Harry Maguire both squandered chances to equalise with the former's effort saved and the latter firing over. Arnautovic was to then drag an effort wide before the half ended in controversy.

Hull striker Oumar Niasse clattered into Stoke goalkeeper Lee Grant with a high boot and was duly awarded a yellow card. He then appeared to get into an altercation with Geoff Cameron, raising his hands at the midfielder but somehow getting away without a second caution.

Arnautovic opens the scoring (photo: Getty Images)

Inspired substitutions and moment of magic secure three points for the hosts

The Tigers gathered their thoughts and came out firing after the break. Sam Clucas crossed into the box and Maguire this time took full advantage as he squeezed an untidy effort past Grant to draw Hull level.

As Stoke lost their rhythm, Hughes responded by going for a more physical presence, adding Jon Walters and Peter Crouch to the contest. Walters almost repaid his manager immediately as he forced Eldin Jakupovic into a smart stop.

Just eight minutes after their introduction the pair did combine and unsurprisingly it came through the aerial route. Walters delivered an excellent cross to Crouch who nodded Stoke back into the lead.

Hull's best opportunity to draw level again came through arguably their most talented player in Kamil Grosicki. The Poland international drove a shot that Grant could only parry and the Stoke defence scrambled clear. Then came Shaqiri's moment of magic. The midfielder picked up the ball 30 yards out and smashed the ball past Jakupovic to secure all three points for the hosts.