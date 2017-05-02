Silva "happy with performance" after Southampton draw

Marco Silva looks on as Hull City play Southampton/Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Hull City manager Marco Silva was delighted with every aspect of his team's 0-0 draw at Southampton. Goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic made a crucial penalty save in the second half as the Tigers secured an invaluable point as they bid to stay in the top flight.

Silva pleased after the game

Following the match at St. Mary's, Silva spoke to the media about his team's effort: "I am happy with or performance, I am happy with out tactical behavior and I am happy with the fantastic attitude our players have again".

Silva shouts instructions to his players during Hull's draw at Southampton

"This really make me happy and satisfied, of course I prepare the games to win and I think that we proved during the match that we came here to win the game".

"We had a very, very good first half, we controlled the first half and in this stadium against this team that is not easy to do what we did. Southampton were better in the second half but we keep our organisation and focus and I am happy with one point. I want more of course, we tried to fight for more".

Manager focused on run-in, survival fight

Silva now turns his attention to the final games of the season as the Tigers sit two points above Swansea City in 17th place:

"I think in this situation the position we are in the table and with our last results away I think it's a good point," said the coach. "It changes one situation, it's not easy to change and like we play today of course I am happy."

"I think it was our best first half away since we came, to play with the confidence we did after what we have done in the past away it was very good," he added.

Silva reacts during Hull's 0-0 draw at Southampton

Hull now have four games to save their Premier League status and Silva is looking ahead.

"It is not important to us really, we need to do our work and of course now is the moment for our players to rest and we will see what Swansea will do tomorrow."

"Our next game is a big game for us as well, one more final for us and we will see what our opponent will do. We have done our job," concluded the former Olympiakos manager.