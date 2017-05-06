Marco Silva left frustrated after "surprise performance" against Sunderland

Silva knows Hull have it all to do in the final two weeks of the season (photo: Vavel/)Chris Lincoln)

Marco Silva claimed "the result changes nothing", as his unbeaten home record at Hull City came to an abrupt end with a 2-0 defeat to Sunderland. The outcome leaves Premier League safety out of the Tigers' hands with just two games remaining.

"We didn't deserve the result"

Silva had been unbeaten in seven matches at the KCOM stadium since arriving in January but suggested "my home record is not important. What is important was the result".

The Portugese manager was left feeling philosophical about a performance that "didn't deserve the result". He added "it is impossible to win at this level when we lose focus like we did. We conceded two set-pieces again and the performance was a surprise to me today".

However, Silva suggested that his team will look to put the poor result behind them during the coming week. "Nothing is finished this afternoon. It was not a good afternoon but it changes nothing. We need to work hard before the next game".

Moyes suggests the "result had been coming" after "meaty performance"

Sunderland manager David Moyes suggested that the result came of no surprise to him. He explained "it was another similar performance to what we've had recently. The result has been coming and the performance was good".

Moyes was proud of his players who "showed a great deal of pride in their own performances", adding "it was a good, strong, meaty performance".

Responding to rumours linking star goalkeeper Jordan Pickford with a move away from the North East, Moyes explained "I saw some rubbish figures talked about in the papers this morning". Yet he failed to quash speculation of a move by suggesting "wherever Jordan goes, if he goes, it will have to be a really big price".

Moyes singled out Pickford after a couple of excellent saves against Hull, explaining "I had a joke with Jordan and said those saves were easy for you. He is by miles the best young newcomer in the league".