Maguire and Clucas earn prestigious Club awards

Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Defender Harry Maguire and midfielder Sam Clucas were rewarded for excellent seasons as they picked up four of the six awards at Hull City's Player of the Year Awards.

Maguire crowned by peers and fans

With an injury crisis in defence causing problems all season, Maguire has stepped up to the plate and made the central defensive position his own. Known for his strength and marauding runs from the back, the 23-year old has been a consistent performer, contributing 34 appearances and three goals this season.

Touted by some as a future England international, Maguire was rewarded with the Players' Player of the Season and Fans' Player of the Season Awards. The defender will now hope his physical presence can help keep the likes of Christian Benteke and Harry Kane at bay in Hull's last two games of the season as they continue their fight against relegation.

Clucas recognised by manager

Sam Clucas is another player who has enjoyed a fruitful season in the amber and black, making 38 appearances this season. He is gradually worked his way further forward in the engine room, beginning the season as an anchorman but now often supporting the strikers in attack.

Clucas took the acclaimed Player of the Year Award, selected by manager Marco Silva. His precision passing and hard graft did enough to impress Silva, though Clucas wants to add more goals to his name. However, one of his two strikes lives long in the memory, with his volley against Watford selected as Goal of the Season.

Josh Tymon picked up Young Player of the Year after breaking into the first team and earning an England Youth selection. Alongside Academy Player of the Year Brandon Fleming, the pair have been a focal part of a successful season for the Development Squad who have made the Development League play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday this Friday.