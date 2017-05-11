Lazar Markovic to miss final two games of the season through injury

Markovic lays injured during Hull's last game against Sunderland (photo: Getty Images)

With Hull City set to face two of the most important fixtures in the Club's recent history, the Tigers have been dealt a huge blow with the news Lazar Markovic has been ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Attacking threat dampened

Hull now sit one point adrift of safety following a shock defeat to relegated Sunderland last weekend. Liverpool loanee Markovic picked up his ankle knock during the second half of that match and tests have shown he will not be back to full fitness by the end of the season.

The Tigers complete their campaign with a key fixture against Crystal Palace on Sunday, who themselves could be dragged into the relegation scrap with Swansea, before hosting Tottenham Hotspur on the last day of the season. The loss of Markovic will severely hamper the creativity from midfield as Hull go searching for the goals that could keep them in the top flight.

Where will Hull and Markovic be next season?

Markovic arrived at the KCOM in the January transfer window with the ambition of resurrecting his career in England. After arriving at Liverpool two years ago for approximately £20 million, the former Benfica star struggled to settle at Anfield. Following 34 appearances, Markovic was shipped out to Fenerbahce and Sporting Lisbon before returning to English shores.

Since landing in Humberside, Markovic has played an integral part in boosting the attacking dynamic of goal-shy Hull. A number of assists and two goals in fourteen appearances have helped Hull mount a serious survival challenge. Yet his absence will place even more pressure on fellow playmaker Kamil Grosicki who has been just as effective on the opposite flank.

With Markovic set to return to Liverpool at the end of the season as his loan spell comes to an end, it remains to be seen if the Serbian international has played his last game for the Tigers.