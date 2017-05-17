Tymon called up to England squad for Toulon Tournament

Photo: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Josh Tymon has been named among the England squad to play in the Toulon Tournament this summer.

The Hull City youngster is in line for an extended season having been named in the 18-man squad by Neil Dewsnip along with other rising stars.

Tymon's stock continues to rise with international call-up

Operating as a left-back, Tymon is highly regarded by his club and his international call-up provides evidence of his potential in years to come.

The defender has featured in seven cup games, including Hull's semi-final against Manchester United in the EFL Cup. Tymon's also made his Premier League bow against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in November last year, featuring another two times before the end of the campaign. Those at the KCOM feel as those he has all the hallmarks of a great

He has already won England caps before at the under-17 level last season and under-18 level during the international break in March. Having yet turned 18, Tymon will be one of the youngest members of the squad.

England will face Angola, Cuba and Japan within their group in the tournament. Should they progress out of the group stage and on to the final, Tymon would not return to Hull until June 10th - a long extension in an already tiresome season.

More opportunities next season?

With Hull now relegated to the Championship for next season, Tymon will be among several players eager to get more first-team action. The youngster impressed when given the opportunity and should he showcase equally good form at the Toulon Tournament, he could stake a claim to be Hull's new left back.

Andy Robertson is believed to be on his way out of the club this summer, with Liverpool among those to take interest in his services, thus leaving the door open for Tymon to force his way in.