Marco Silva urges players to produce a performance for the fans

Silva ponders relegation (photo: Getty Images)

With Hull City's final Premier League game for the foreseeable future effectively a dead rubber, manager Marco Silva has encouraged his players to reward the fans with a good performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

"I want the players to play with the motivation to end the season well"

The Hull players will conclude the season with a lap around the pitch to thank the supporters but Silva would like a win to end a disappointing season with a flutter of spirit. He stated, “I want the players to play with the motivation to end the season well in front of our own fans."

Assessing the season, Silva suggested: “It’s a time to analyse and I think we have improved collectively and we have improved individuals as well. But we didn’t achieve our big goal and that is frustrating and disappointing".

"We want to give our fans one last good result"

Silva added "the disappointment and frustration is still felt because we didn’t achieve our goal of staying up", and is wary of a Tottenham Hotspur side boasting the Premier League's top goalscorer and the best defensive record in the league.

The manager explained, "We are playing against a team that is in a good place at this moment." He continued, "Tottenham have had a very good season and play some very good football but we want to give our fans one last good result this season."

"We owe the fans and ourselves a performance"

One of Hull's successes this season has been the development of Sam Clucas. The midfielder supported his manager's rallying cry by stating, “We won’t be going out there to just lay down because we’ve been relegated."

He also paid tribute to their fans, "It’s a home game and our supporters who have been magnificent for us all season will be there. We owe them and ourselves a performance."

Clucas hopes the Tigers can make up for a disappointing performance in their most important game of the season last weekend, "We didn’t do ourselves justice last Sunday, nor did we do the Club or the supporters justice, in what was the biggest game of the season."