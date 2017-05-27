Dispirited Hull City stars prepare for international duty

Andy Robertson scored against England three years ago (photo: Getty Images)

Several Hull City players have their first opportunity to put the disappointment of relegation behind them after being selected for international fixtures across the next fortnight.

Elmohamady, Grosicki and Henriksen selected for key fixtures

Egypt's Ahmed Elmohamady will play his two matches before any of his clubmates take part in a senior international match. The right-back will represent the Pharoahs on Monday 5th June against Tunisia in a friendly before the two nations meet again on the Friday of the same week in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

The following day symbolises a busy weekend for Hull's international stars. Kamil Grosicki will hope to find his scoring touch after failing to net for the Tigers since his January arrival. Grosicki's Poland face Romania in a World Cup qualifier.

Markus Henriksen will be looking for game time when he represents Norway against Czech Republic in the same competition. The following Tuesday could see the midfielder also play a part against Sweden in a friendly.

Home Nations well represented

Yet arguably the most anticipated international match involves three Hull players. Allan McGregor and David Marshall will be fighting it out for the number one spot for Scotland as they take on rivals and neighbours England in a World Cup qualifier. Andy Robertson completes the triumvirate of Tigers represent Scotland.

Young full-back Josh Tymon completes the list of Hull internationals with a busy couple of weeks after a breakthrough season. Following Under-18 selection two months ago, Tymon has been selected in the England Under-20 squad for the highly acclaimed Toulon Tournament in France. Englan begin the defence of their title against Angola on Monday, before taking on Cuba and Japan over the coming week as they look to progress to the knockout stages.

Meanwhile at home, Hull will be formulating their plans for a new era as they look to appoint a new manager after Marco Silva's departure. Nigel Adkins and David Moyes currently lead the bookies' odds to be the next boss.