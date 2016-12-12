UEFA Champions League draw: Foxes to take on Sevilla

Leicester City take on Sevilla in the last-16 stage of the Champions League (Photo: Getty/ Dean Mouhtaropoulos)

Leicester City will take on Spanish giants Sevilla in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League following Monday's draw.

The Premier League champions will take on the five-time Europa League winners after qualifiying top of Group G in the round of 32.

Group winners

Progressing from a group that included the likes of FC Porto, FC Copenhagen and Club Brugge, Claudio Ranieri's men will travel to Spain to tussle with Jorge Sampaoli's side.

The Foxes have so far impressed in their debut season in Europe's elite competition. Managing to take an astounding 13 points from a possible 18, despite a tough 5-0 defeat in their final group game against FC Porto, they look in great shape going into the next round.

As a matter of fact, the Premier League champions could have been partnered with a much tougher opponent. With the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Paris Saint Germain all qualifying in second-place in their respective groups, the Foxes could have been drawn against any of those teams.

However, with Ranieri taking his buoyant Foxes to the Roman Sanchez Pizjuan after the festive period, the Italian will feel his team have a fair chance of progressing despite possibly being named the underdogs in comparison to the serial Europa League winners.

Ranieri's men travel to the Estadio Roman Sanchez Pizjuan in the next round | Photo: Getty/ Denis Doyle

Spanish struggles

Nonetheless, the Foxes have found it difficult when travelling to Spain in European competition. In four matches against Spanish sides, Leicester City have never taken a win, losing three and drawing one.

On the other hand, all the previous clashes have been against Atletico Madrid, so supporters will feel fortunate to have avoided Los Rojiblancos this time around.

The ties for the 2016/17 Champions League will be 22nd of February as the Foxes travel to Spain the first leg, with the second leg being played on the 14th of March 2017 at the King Power Stadium.