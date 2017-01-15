Leicester City 0-3 Chelsea: Foxes' player ratings from lacklustre loss to leaders

Did anyone come away with good marks against Chelsea | Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images

Premier League champions Leicester City fell to a 3-0 league defeat at the hands of Chelsea at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening.

A surprise brace from wing-back Marcos Alonso paired with a late Pedro header secured the three points for the Blues and condemned Claudio Ranieri's Foxes to their tenth defeat of the season.

Supporters were left fuming with another poor showing by the home side as the East Midlanders now languish only five points clear of the relegation zone. However, did anyone actually put in a positive showing?

Defence

Kasper Schmeichel - 5/10: An otherwise reliable performer for the Foxes, the Danish international put in a below-par display against the Blues. Poor distribution was the tale of the former Manchester City man's showing as various goal-kicks and free-kicks were wasted. Also, he could have cost his side when coming for a ball about 30 yards from goal which Pedro could have profited from. Although, he could feel unfortunate at a wicked deflection for Alonso's second goal which seemed to be heading for the 'keeper's arms otherwise.

Wes Morgan - 5/10: Due to Chelsea's sharp movement via Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian, Morgan struggled in the heart of the Leicester defence. Seeming like he wasn't sure who to mark, the Jamaican looked lost in an unfamiliar formation of 3-5-2. The former Nottingham Forest man should probably have done better with Pedro's header. Nonetheless, he was strong in the air throughout the 90 minutes and Chelsea struggled to cope aerially.

Robert Huth - 6/10: A marginal increase on his defensive partner but still not a massive improvement. Despite putting in a few solid tackles, strong headers and clever interceptions, he also wasn't able to cope with the movement from his former club. The German was oddly substituted for Shinji Okazaki mid-way through the second period.

Christian Fuchs - 5/10: Again playing in an unfamiliar position of centre-back in a three-man defence, the Austrian international was not able to compete with the pace of Willian. Turned on numerous occasions by the Brazilian wide-man, he wasn't able to impose himself. Although, he could have scored with an impressive volley late in the second half but it was comfortably smothered by Thibaut Courtouis.

Midfield

Marc Albrighton - 5/10: Playing in a completely alien position of wing-back, the ex-Aston Villa man failed to have much if any impact on the match. The winger’s distribution was poor throughout the 90 minutes and he could in fact share some of the blame for the first goal after failing to track Marcos Alonso. On the other hand, he could be afforded some sympathy after being asked to play in an extremely defensive position.

Danny Drinkwater - 5/10: Despite looking comfortable in a five-man midfield against Everton last time out, nothing seemed to come off for the 26-year-old against Chelsea. Numerous misplaced passes plagued the England international all afternoon as he cut a frustrated figure in the centre of the park.

Wilfried N'Didi - 6/10: Making his Premier League debut after signing from Genk, the youngster picked up where he left-off in the FA Cup. Using his physical prowess, the 19-year-old showed strong tackling and ability in the air. He was a bright spark in an otherwise poor Leicester performance despite fading towards the end of the game when switched to centre-half.

Nampalys Mendy - 6/10: Like his new midfield partner, Mendy showed some positive attributes against Chelsea. Attempting to pressure the Blues with unwavering running, the Frenchman did in fact play well. Again, he was another to put in plenty of tackles throughout the match. However, he was pinned back in a defensive position due to Chelsea's attacking menace.

Ben Chilwell - 7/10: Yet another to be playing in an odd position, the youngster was pushed forward from his usual left-back berth. Throughout the 90 minutes, the Foxes' youth product showed plenty of offensive intent with clever runs forward. Nevertheless, he also showed his defensive awareness with great tracking back and dominant aerial ability.

Attack

Jamie Vardy - 4/10: In honesty, Foxes' fans would probably have not minded the former Fleetwood Town man being out of the side again. The Englishman really struggled to impose himself and barely had a touch of the ball throughout the 90 minutes. His trademark speed that made him such a threat last season seems to have deserted him. Very disappointing.

Ahmed Musa - 5/10: Despite an unwavering work ethic, in which he was closing down from the front, the Nigerian wasn't really present. Using his blistering pace, he attempted to get forwards but failed to control the ball on various occasions and that was his downfall against Conte's men.

Substitutes

Shinji Okazaki - 6/10: Coming on in place of Robert Huth, the ex-Mainz 05 attempted to provide more of a physical presence up-front. Managing to keep hold of the ball and win a few free-kicks, the substitution paid off in some respects. On the other hand, not too much of an attacking impact as intended.

Demarai Gray - 6/10: Replacing Ahmed Musa during the last 20 minutes, the former Birmingham City winger did provide some excitement for the home fans. Mazy runs and dangerous crosses at least gave the Foxes’ supporters something to cheer.

Danny Simpson - N/A: Only came on for Marc Albrighton for the closing stages and wasn't afforded long enough to have an impact.