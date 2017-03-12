Leicester City appoint Craig Shakespeare until the end of the season

Craig Shakespeare has taken the reigns at the King Power Stadium on a permanent basis following Claudio Ranieri's sacking (Photo: Getty/ Plumb Images)

Premier League champions Leicester City have appointed interim boss Craig Shakespeare as permanent manager until the end of the season.



The former West Bromwich Albion midfielder has been chosen to replace Claudio Ranieri following two league wins in which the Foxes have dispatched of Liverpool and Hull City to climb to 15th in the Premier League table.

Performances have picked up notably under Shakespeare, who has been at Leicester for six years, and they are now three points clear of the top-flight relegation zone with a game in hand.



Shakespeare has signed a deal at the club until the end of the season and will oversee the final 11 games of the season.

The 53-year-old will start his reign with a monumental clash against Sevilla on Tuesday night at the King Power Stadium as the Foxes attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals having lost their last-16 first-leg 2-1 away from home.

Chairman cites 'positive response'

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha released a statement following the appointment of Shakespeare.



He said: "Craig [Shakespeare's] skills as a coach and the high regard in which he is held by everyone the club were well known to us. We always knew the team would be in good hands when we asked him to take charge a fortnight ago."



Having watched the team battle to two positive victories in their quest for survival, Srivaddhanaprabha seemed confident in appointing Shakespeare following the coach's caretaker stint in the East Midlands.

He continued: "He has initiated the type of positive response that we hoped change would bring, showing great leadership qualities and composure under considerable pressure to produce two very important results. We have asked him to continue to lead the team this season and we are very happy that he has accepted."

Experience

Joining the club in 2008 under former Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson, Shakespeare takes over with a wealth of experience.



Assisting Pearson, he was part of the back-room set-up that was crucial in powering the club to promotion from League One and the Championship. He was also key in helping Claudio Ranieri as the Foxes lifted the Premier League title against all the odds in 2016.



Shakespeare's first permanent job gets underway on Tuesday night with the crucial match against Sevilla, followed by Leicester's trip to the Olympic Stadium to take on West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.