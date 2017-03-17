Leicester City to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals

Leicester will clash with the Spanish giants in hope of reaching the Champions League semi-finals | Photo: Getty/ Denis Doyle

Leicester City have been drawn to play Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Following their fantastic 3-2 aggregate victory over Sevilla in the round of 16, Craig Shakespeare's men have been matched up against the Spanish giants who themselves dispatched of Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on aggregate in the previous round.

Travelling to Spain again

Second out of the pot, the reigning English champions will travel to Spain yet again following their victory over Sevilla. The Foxes will take on Atleti first at the Vincente Calderon on the 12th of April.

Dependent on the result in Spain, the team will then host Los Rojiblancos at the King Power Stadium less than a week later, on Tuesday the 18th of April , in the hope of miraculously reaching the semi-finals of the illustrious competition.

It goes without saying that all associated with Leicester will hope for a positive result against Diego Simeone's men but it is surely going to be a daunting task against the two-time Champions League finalists.

Atleti have reached the final twice in the last three years and will be looking to lift the trophy this time around, something surprisingly that they have never managed.

Wes Morgan and Christian Fuchs celebrate the victory over Sevilla | Photo: Getty/ Richard Heathcote

Familiar foes

As it happens, Leicester will ruin rivalries will Atletico in Europe for the second time. First clashing with the Spaniards in 1961, the East-Midlanders were defeated, falling at the first round in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. Then, following their League Cup success in 1997, the Foxes were again matched up with Atleti but this time in the UEFA Cup.

Slipping to a tight 2-1 defeat in Spain, Martin O'Neill's men then succumbed to a tough 2-0 loss at home to confirm their elimination from the tournament at the first stage.

Therefore, with the two teams clashing for the third time in European competition, the Foxes will hope to better their record against arguably one of the top-three sides in Spain.