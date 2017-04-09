Everton 4-2 Leicester City: Shakespeare suffers first defeat as Koeman earns yet another victory at Goodison

Everton notched their seventh home league win in a row on Sunday afternoon as they powered to a compelling 4-2 victory over Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Two goals within the first ten minutes had seen the reigning champions go ahead following a Tom Davies strike after only 30 seconds. However, a brace from Romelu Lukaku and a powerful Phil Jagielka header secured the points for the home side.

With a trip to Atletico Madrid on the horizon, Craig Shakespeare made five changes to the side that overcame Sunderland on Tuesday evening. Daniel Amartey and Ben Chilwell replaced Danny Simpson and Christian Fuchs in defence. Elsewhere, Andy King, Marc Albrighton and Islam Slimani were all called into the side.

Meanwhile, Ronald Koeman called on the services of Morgan Schneiderlin and Matthew Pennington for the visit of the champions. Ashley Williams missed out through suspension following a red card at Old Trafford last time out.

Fast start

Everton did not have to wait long to open the scoring in front of a sun-bathed Goodison Park. Tom Davies collected a loose ball from Kevin Mirallas and slotted past Schemichel with only 30 seconds on the clock.

Leicester soon replied though. Demarai Gray powered through the Everton midfield and played the ball into the path of Islam Slimani on the right. The ex-Sporting striker didn’t hesitate in rolling the ball under Joel Robles and into the net with a cool finish.

The frantic start then continued as the Foxes edged ahead within the first ten minutes. Jamie Vardy was fouled on the left wing and Marc Albrighton crossed the ball in from a free kick. Questionable positioning though from Joel left the goalkeeper grasping at thin air as the ball crashed into the top corner.

Mid-way through the first half, Romelu Lukaku restored parity for the home side. Latching onto a wonderful Ross Barkley cross, the Belgian nodded past Schmeichel to continue his hot-streak in front of goal.

Barkley himself had the chance to snatch the lead for his side but Schmeichel stretched out a paw to divert the ball wide. Phil Jagielka though took the initiative as he powered home a header from the resulting corner as a crazy first half came to a close.

Everton comfortable

Romelu Lukaku extended the lead even further. Jagielka caused yet more problems from an Everton corner and the unmarked Lukaku smashed home as the ball bobbled free.

Introducing Riyad Mahrez, Ahmed Musa and Leonardo Ulloa, Craig Shakespeare attempted to salvage the game. The latter should have scored late on but a wonderful save from Joel thwarted the Argentine.

Everton seemed relatively comfortable throughout the majority of second half as they inflicted defeat on the Foxes' boss for the first time since his appointment. As a result, Koeman's men now move level with Arsenal in sixth, while the champions stay in 11th.