Leicester captain Wes Morgan missing for Arsenal clash

The Foxes' skipper will be missing yet again for the Premier League champions | Photo: Getty/ PA Images

Leicester City captain Wes Morgan will be missing for the Foxes as they travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on Wednesday evening.

The 33-year-old defender has been suffering with a hamstring problem since the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid just under a week ago but there were hopes he would return for the trip to the capital. However, Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare has confirmed that Morgan will be on the side-lines yet again.

Changes ahead

Talking in his pre-match press conference, the Foxes' boss said that the Jamaican "won’t make it” for the clash with Arsene Wenger's men.

Shakespeare went on to describe the skipper's injury and made it clear it was not a return of the back problem that has kept the defender out of the last five Premier League games. He said: "He’s overstretched his hamstring, but it hasn’t gone into a full-blown pull yet."

The 53-year-old suggested though that Morgan could return for the visit of Watford this weekend. "We need to be mindful of that so he won’t make Wednesday. We’re hoping that it’s a precaution on Wednesday and we’ll then look towards Saturday," he continued.

Morgan limped off against Atletico Madrid last week | Photo: Getty/ Richard Heathcote

Long-term problems

Shakespeare also revealed some bad news in relation to summer signing Nampalys Mendy. Having only made seven appearances in all competitions for the Premier League champions, the Frenchman will now be missing for the remainder of the 2016/17 campaign.

Shakespeare revealed that he "had to have an ankle operation in France" and is now out "until the end of the season."

Club-record signing Islam Slimani has also endured his own injury problems and he too will be missing for the trip to the capital. Re-aggravating a groin injury in training before the Foxes' trip to Crystal Palace, the Algerian has not recovered in time for the trip to the capital.

The 28-year-old has only made 19 Premier League appearances since his record-breaking move from Sporting CP but has scored seven goals in that time.







