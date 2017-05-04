Schmeichel to stay at Leicester, says Foxes boss

Craig Shakespeare expects Kasper Schmeichel to stay at Leicester City next season | Photo: Getty/ Ian Kington

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has dismissed reports linking Kasper Schmeichel with a move to Manchester United.

There was speculation surrounding the Dane in the past week involving a possible move to Old Trafford in the summer if Red Devil's stopper David De Gea was to complete a protracted switch to Real Madrid.

Shakespeare though has rebuffed the rumours ahead of his team's clash with Watford this weekend, saying that the goalkeeper is "happy" at the club.

'Form of his life'

Having worked with Schmeichel since 2011, the Foxes' boss said the 30-year-old is currently "in the form of his life" at the King Power Stadium so should think again about moving on.

The ex-West Bromwich Albion man also confirmed that there has been no contact from other clubs, including Manchester United, concerning their interest the stopper. He said there "have been no offers" for the champions' No. 1.

Shakespeare went on to praise Schmeichel for his attitude and approach to the rumours in what is sure to be an interesting prospect considering his Dad's illustrious history at Old Trafford.

He said: "Nothing affects him. He is a very strong character and I expect him to carry on performing in the way he has. I have not spoken to him. I don't feel the need."

Schmeichel has been key for the Foxes in between the sticks since 2011 | Photo: Getty/ Laurence Griffiths

'No problem with wanting to progress'

Although, the 53-year-old did suggest that he understands the inticing nature of possible European football under Jose Mourinho in Manchester.

Shakespeare said: " I have said before I have no problems with players wanting to progress and play in the Champions League, like we offered here."

Irreplaceable?

Since arriving in the East Midlands in 2011 from Leeds United, Schmeichel has gone on to establish himself as a crucial figure in the team. He has made 254 appearances for the Foxes, including title successes in the Championship and Premier League.

The former Manchester City man was also a key performer as Leicester reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season, eventually bowing out to Atletico Madrid.

The keeper's contract at the King Power Stadium runs until the summer of 2021.