Danny Drinkwater to miss remainder of campaign

Danny Drinkwater has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign | Photo: Getty/ Laurenve Griffiths

Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater will be missing for the remainder of the season due to injury, Foxes' boss Craig Shakespeare has revealed.

Drinkwater sustained a thigh problem in training last Friday, before Leicester's 3-0 victory over Watford. The former Manchester United man started the game but was substituted as a precaution.

'Weeks rather than months'

Talking ahead of his side's trip to the Etihad Stadium to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, Shakespeare said that the 27-year-old "has a thigh strain" and that he does not "expect him [Drinkwater] to play again this season."

Nonetheless, the former West Bromwich Albion coach did provide some comfort by saying that although Drinkwater needs to be given "time to get over it", the knock will only take "weeks rather than months to heal".

The midfielder then should be ready well in time for the start of the 2017/18 campaign as the reigning Premier League champions look to build on a seriously disappointing title defence this time around. Drinkwater has played a key role though this season. He has made 40 appearances in all competitions and has scored a solitary goal - a wonderful long range drive in a 3-1 win against Liverpool.

The Foxes only have two central midfielders in their squad that could step into Drinkwater's place. Daniel Amartey and Andy King are both free for selection, so could be called upon by Shakespeare.

Drinkwater celebrates netting against Liverpool in Shakespeare's first game in charge | Photo : Getty/ Matthew Ashton - AMA

Problems piling up

The news that Drinkwater has been consigned to the sidelines has only perpetuated the injury problems at the King Power Stadium. Club captain Wes Morgan has been absent since the Foxes' Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid. Shakespeare said that the Jamaican "will not be fit" for the match with the Citizens.

Robert Huth has also been ruled out for the weekend due to a foot injury. Long-term absentees Molla Wague and Nampalys Mendy are not ready to return for the Foxes.

Following the game against Manchester City, Leicester finish their campaign with home matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth.